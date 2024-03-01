New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] Is Currently 11.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] gained 11.02% on the last trading session, reaching $35.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that New Fortress Energy Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 4679969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $59 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on NFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for NFE stock

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 31.65 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New Fortress Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Fortress Energy Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Fortress Energy Inc go to 78.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]

The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.