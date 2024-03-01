Market cap of WestRock Co [WRK] reaches 11.64B – now what?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.07%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that WestRock Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WRK stock rose by 44.24%. The one-year WestRock Co stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.93. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.64 billion, with 256.40 million shares outstanding and 255.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, WRK stock reached a trading volume of 4401716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for WestRock Co stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WRK shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.98, while it was recorded at 44.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Co Fundamentals:

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

WRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Co posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK.

WestRock Co [WRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.