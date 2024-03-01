Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] gaining to $157. Time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] closed the trading session at $146.81. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2024.

Common Stock Digital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on March 28, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.09 percent and weekly performance of 6.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, DLR reached to a volume of 4097924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $141.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $132 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.80, while it was recorded at 140.71 for the last single week of trading, and 124.83 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to -7.84%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.