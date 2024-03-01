LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] Stock trading around $1.84 per share: What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: LX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.14%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 1:09 AM that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Appoints Chief Risk Officer.

Mr. Zhanwen Qiao has over a decade of experience as a senior leader in risk management space at a top-tier consumer finance company in China. Prior to joining Lexin, Mr. Qiao served as a senior director at Ant Group and deputy general manager of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, where he joined in April 2012, responsible for risk management for Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance. Mr. Qiao has deeply involved in the entire process of building and iterating Ant Group’s consumer credit risk management system, with his extensive experience in building risk management teams, innovating risk management technologies, and managing consumer credit risks. In 2012, Mr. Qiao started to be responsible for quantitative risk management of Taobao credit loans. Since 2015, he had assumed the responsibilities of risk management of consumer credit businesses such as Huabei and Jiebei products. He was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. in 2022, supervising the overall risk management for Ant Consumer Finance in Chongqing. Mr. Qiao received his bachelor’s degree in computer science and technology from Zhengzhou University of Light Industry in 2008 and his master’s degree in statistics from Zhejiang Gongshang University in 2011.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, LX stock dropped by -33.57%. The one-year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.34. The average equity rating for LX stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $255.32 million, with 138.76 million shares outstanding and 138.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 681.78K shares, LX stock reached a trading volume of 5167738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.31 to $3.60, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

LX Stock Performance Analysis:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8407, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1351 for the last 200 days.

LX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.