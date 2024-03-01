Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell -31.90% so far this year. What now?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.34 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The following is a link to the live, listen-only webcast of the discussion on the company’s website, where a replay will also be available one hour after the event concludes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 6047600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $6 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock. On November 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HPP shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -27.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

There are 143 institutional holders of HPP stocks.