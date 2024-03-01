For Sweetgreen Inc [SG], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] closed the trading session at $12.74. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sweetgreen, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand creating healthier communities by connecting people to real food, today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.74 percent and weekly performance of 11.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SG reached to a volume of 4878709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $17, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.30 for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sweetgreen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sweetgreen Inc [SG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sweetgreen Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 27.00%.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.