For Metlife Inc [MET], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $69.74. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that MetLife and UC Berkeley Seek Startups for 2024 Cohort of Cleantech Accelerator Program.

Selected startups are matched with interdisciplinary teams of UC Berkeley graduate students to advance their innovations, with the support of MetLife employees.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) and the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, are pleased to announce that the application window for the 2024 startup cohort of the Cleantech to Market (C2M) accelerator program is open until March 10. Startups from across the country will be chosen to represent the most promising climate tech innovations and paired with interdisciplinary graduate student teams to receive free commercialization support. At the end of the semester, the student teams present recommendations and compete for MetLife Climate Solutions Awards, which are intended to further support the growth of the winning solutions.

Metlife Inc stock has also gained 1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 10.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.96% and gained 5.46% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $50.42 billion, with 730.82 million shares outstanding and 607.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 6165581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Metlife Inc [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $80.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Metlife Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MET stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 58 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.54.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.05, while it was recorded at 69.23 for the last single week of trading, and 62.15 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Metlife Inc [MET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Metlife Inc posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Metlife Inc [MET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.