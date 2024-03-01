For Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.34. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New $1.1 Million Investment from Fifth Third Foundation Advances NMSDC Centers of Excellence Certificate Program.

Organizations Announce 2023 Centers of Excellence Graduates.

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and Fifth Third today announce the continuance of NMSDC’s innovative Centers of Excellence Certificate Program (COECP) through 2026. The COECP facilitates the development and growth of NMSDC-certified minority business enterprises, prepares them to compete for larger contracting opportunities and facilitates opportunities for strategic partnerships, mentoring and networking.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also gained 2.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has inclined by 25.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.83% and lost -0.43% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $23.39 billion, with 681.12 million shares outstanding and 676.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 5613763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.24, while it was recorded at 33.74 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.