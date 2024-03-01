Evercore ISI slashes price target on International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] – find out why.

International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 3:15 PM that White House’s National Cyber Director Features HBCU Cybersecurity Initiative From IBM SkillsBuild.

National Cyber Director Coker Remarks at Norfolk State University HBCU Roundtable.

At a Black History Month Roundtable held in late February at Norfolk State University, Harry Coker, Jr., the White House’s National Cyber Director, highlighted the Cybersecurity Leadership Centers that IBM co-created with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 43.10%. The one-year International Business Machines Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.11. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.63 billion, with 916.75 million shares outstanding and 915.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 6442331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $184.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on IBM stock. On December 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IBM shares from 155 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.72, while it was recorded at 185.01 for the last single week of trading, and 150.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corp. Fundamentals:

International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corp. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.80%.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.