Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] Stock trading around $32.19 per share: What’s Next?

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CBAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.06%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:45 PM that CymaBay Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has proposed to acquire CymaBay for $32.50 per share in cash or a total equity value of $4.3 billion. .

U.S. FDA accepted seladelpar NDA for priority review, and seladelpar marketing applications were submitted to the EMA and MHRA for review in Europe and the U.K.

Over the last 12 months, CBAY stock rose by 302.37%. The one-year Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.16. The average equity rating for CBAY stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.69 billion, with 114.78 million shares outstanding and 110.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CBAY stock reached a trading volume of 7893509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $30.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

CBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 36.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 302.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.70 for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.86, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cymabay Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.76 and a Current Ratio set at 22.76.

CBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -222.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.