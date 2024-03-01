Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $40.92 per share: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Baxter to Present at Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024. Joel Grade, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through Friday, May 31, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock rose by 2.43%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.88. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.78 billion, with 507.63 million shares outstanding and 504.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 5249091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $44.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.62, while it was recorded at 41.78 for the last single week of trading, and 39.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

BAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 4.07%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.