Antero Resources Corp [AR] is 13.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.70. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Year End Reserves and 2024 Guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results, year end 2023 estimated proved reserves and 2024 guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4418820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Resources Corp stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for AR stock reached $7.80 billion, with 303.54 million shares outstanding and 280.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 4418820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corp [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $28.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AR stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AR shares from 32 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corp [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 25.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.42 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corp [AR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corp posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corp [AR]

