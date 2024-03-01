Amphenol Corp. [APH] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $117

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] gained 0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $109.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Announces First Quarter 2024 Dividend.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2024 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.22 per share at its meeting held on January 31, 2024. The Company will pay this first quarter 2024 dividend on April 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 4633662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corp. [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $111.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $77, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.95, while it was recorded at 108.22 for the last single week of trading, and 88.67 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corp. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.