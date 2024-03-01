AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] is -4.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMGEN Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] loss -1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $273.83 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM that AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 44TH ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Peter Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Paul Burton, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 5830375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $306.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for AMGEN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $264 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for AMGEN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $286 to $326, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock. On December 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 256 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMGEN Inc. is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for AMGN stock

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.17, while it was recorded at 281.07 for the last single week of trading, and 262.82 for the last 200 days.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMGEN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMGEN Inc. posted 3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGEN Inc. go to 5.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.