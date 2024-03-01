Agrify Corp [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $19.90 million, down -50.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corp [NASDAQ: AGFY] price surged by 28.10 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agrify Corporation Announces $3.4 Million Sales Order From New Jersey Woman-Owned Business HarvestWorks Farm.

Deal Includes Additional Multi-Year Production Success and SaaS Fees.

The one-year AGFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.97. The average equity rating for AGFY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agrify Corp [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corp is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

AGFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Agrify Corp [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Agrify Corp [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9055, while it was recorded at 0.5582 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2227 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agrify Corp Fundamentals:

Agrify Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

AGFY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agrify Corp posted -108/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -74.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corp go to 20.00%.

Agrify Corp [AGFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.