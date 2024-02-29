why PepsiCo Inc [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $186.77

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $167.03 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM that GATORADE WATER SPLASHES ONTO SHELVES NATIONWIDE, ENTERING A NEW CATEGORY.

The Experts in Hydration Bring the Swagger of Gatorade to its First Unflavored Water.

Gatorade today announced the national launch of its first unflavored water – Gatorade Water – bringing the trust and credibility of the leading sports drink to a new aisle.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 5254403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $186.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $185 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $203, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.54, while it was recorded at 168.26 for the last single week of trading, and 174.74 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 7.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.