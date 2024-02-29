Wendy’s Co [WEN] Stock trading around $18.45 per share: What’s Next?

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.25%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:31 PM that The Wendy’s Company Names Matt Spessard Chief Information Officer.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) announced the appointment of Matt Spessard as Chief Information Officer. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner and serve on the Wendy’s Senior Leadership Team. Spessard will succeed Kevin Vasconi who has served as Chief Information Officer since October 2020.

Spessard has served as Senior Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer for The Wendy’s Company since August 2022. In this role, he was accountable for establishing the Wendy’s System global technology vision and leading technological innovation and development to drive continued growth, competitive brand advantage and topline revenue for the Company and franchisees. As Chief Information Officer, Spessard will assume responsibility for all aspects of Wendy’s global technology efforts, including Restaurant Technology, Data Management and Analytics, Enterprise Technology, Software Architecture and Engineering, and Information Security.

Over the last 12 months, WEN stock dropped by -17.12%. The one-year Wendy’s Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.0. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.79 billion, with 205.40 million shares outstanding and 187.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, WEN stock reached a trading volume of 3517598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wendy’s Co [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Wendy’s Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on WEN stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.18.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wendy’s Co [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wendy’s Co Fundamentals:

Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.18 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

WEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wendy’s Co posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 10.81%.

Wendy’s Co [WEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.