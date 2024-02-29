Northland Capital lifts Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] closed the trading session at $1.27. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Vertex Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results today, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call are included at the end of this release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.39 percent and weekly performance of -24.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 8081282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.11. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1150, while it was recorded at 1.5750 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2649 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Energy Inc posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.