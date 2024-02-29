For Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK], Analyst sees a rise to $92. What next?

Cytokinetics Inc [NASDAQ: CYTK] slipped around -7.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.09 at the close of the session, down -9.75%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cytokinetics, The Mended Hearts, Inc. and WomenHeart Announce Launch of New Initiative to Increase Engagement in Cardiovascular Clinical Trials.

Grant Funding Provided by Cytokinetics to Each Organization to Help Increase Clinical Trial Engagement Among Historically Underrepresented Groups.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 4376453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $96.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $60 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Inc is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 951.72.

How has CYTK stock performed recently?

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, CYTK shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.66, while it was recorded at 77.34 for the last single week of trading, and 44.66 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cytokinetics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cytokinetics Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]

