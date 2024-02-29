Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] moved up 7.96: Why It’s Important

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 7.96%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Connexa Announces that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Shareholder Equity Rule.

“Following a period of productive discussions, I am delighted to welcome our three new, non-US investors into the Company” said Mike Ballardie, CEO Connexa Sports Technologies.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 12810316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.20. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2375, while it was recorded at 0.2369 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1954 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

