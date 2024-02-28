why Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.85

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.87%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on March 7, 2024.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Over the last 12 months, YMM stock dropped by -1.33%. The one-year Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.53. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.37 billion, with 945.97 million shares outstanding and 870.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 7183566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.21 and a Current Ratio set at 8.21.

YMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 35.90%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.