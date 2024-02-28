Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. What else is Wall St. saying

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $100.52. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year FY24 Results February 28, 2024.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2024 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, March 5, 2024, or at TJX.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5420381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $105.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $100 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.16, while it was recorded at 99.28 for the last single week of trading, and 88.67 for the last 200 days.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 13.39%.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.