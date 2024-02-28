SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] Stock trading around $0.35 per share: What’s Next?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.97%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:47 AM that SMX (Security Matters) PLC Announce Closing of $2.9 Million Public Offering.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), on February 20, 2024, closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,124,666 ordinary shares (the “Shares”), par value $0.0022 per share, at a public offering price of $0.24 per share, or pre-funded warrants in the event the purchase of the Shares would cause the beneficial ownership of a purchaser in the offering to exceed 4.99% of the ordinary shares (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), which are initially convertible on a 1-for-1 basis into ordinary shares, at a public offering price per Pre-Funded Warrant of $0.2378, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.9 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, SMX stock dropped by -99.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.99 million, with 5.70 million shares outstanding and 5.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, SMX stock reached a trading volume of 7117788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SMX Stock Performance Analysis:

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -18.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4732, while it was recorded at 0.3292 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2263 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SMX [Security Matters] Plc Fundamentals:

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

