Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] fell -29.00% so far this year. What now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.76%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Navitas Powers Samsung Galaxy S24 with Integrated AI.

Next-gen gallium nitride (GaNFast™) technology enables “Super-Fast Charging” (SFC).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, NVTS stock dropped by -6.53%. The one-year Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.14. The average equity rating for NVTS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 153.63 million shares outstanding and 117.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, NVTS stock reached a trading volume of 5830463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $10.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

NVTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navitas Semiconductor Corp Fundamentals:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.38 and a Current Ratio set at 4.73.

NVTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.