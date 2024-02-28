Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] Revenue clocked in at $3.02 billion, down -6.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] closed the trading session at $8.33. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:57 PM that Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.09 percent and weekly performance of -1.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 4557851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock. On June 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MLCO shares from 14 to 18.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21.

MLCO stock trade performance evaluation

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MLCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.