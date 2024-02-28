Market cap of Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] reaches 2.31B – now what?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [NYSE: ZETA] price surged by 4.16 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Zeta Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of 20%+ Revenue Growth in 2023.

Finished 2023 with 10 straight quarters of beating & raising guidance.

Delivered revenue of $210M, up 20% Y/Y in 4Q’23, and $729M, up 23% Y/Y in 2023.

The one-year ZETA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.44. The average equity rating for ZETA stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

ZETA Stock Performance Analysis:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, ZETA shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zeta Global Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

ZETA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zeta Global Holdings Corp posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp go to 30.00%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZETA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZETA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.