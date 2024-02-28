Market Analysts see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] gained 7.38% or 0.18 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5978469 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Business and Pipeline Update at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The daily chart for LXRX points out that the company has recorded 43.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, LXRX reached to a volume of 5978469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LXRX stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LXRX shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1210.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for LXRX stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 43.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.91 and a Current Ratio set at 6.92.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]

The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.