JP Morgan slashes price target on BP plc ADR [BP] – find out why.

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] gained 0.28% or 0.1 points to close at $35.42 with a heavy trading volume of 10143438 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 2:27 PM that BP p.l.c. Announces Upsize to $1,300,000,000 of Cash Tender Offer of One Series of USD Notes.

BP p.l.c. (“BP”) (NYSE: BP) (LSE: BP) today announced the upsizing to $1,300,000,000 of the previously announced cash tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary BP Capital Markets p.l.c. (the “Offeror”) to purchase for cash Notes issued by the Offeror (the “Tender Offer”). The Offeror has amended the terms of the Tender Offer to increase the aggregate principal amount of the Notes that may be purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer (the “Offer Cap”), as described in the table below. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer set forth in the prior press release, dated the date hereof, remain unchanged. The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 26, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase will be available to holders of the Notes (each, a “Holder” and collectively, the “Holders”) through the Tender and Information Agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. by calling +1 (877) 896-3192 (toll free) or +1 (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers).

The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded -2.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, BP reached to a volume of 10143438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP plc ADR [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.29, while it was recorded at 35.46 for the last single week of trading, and 36.30 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP plc ADR posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.