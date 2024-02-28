Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Stock trading around $9.83 per share: What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.83. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 3:47 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Again Named a Top Real Estate Brand.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named a top two real estate brand by The Lipsey Company, an international leader in training and consulting specializing in the commercial real estate industry. Since 2002, The Lipsey Company has set the standard for the industry’s most recognizable brands by publishing its annual Top 25 Brand Survey.

“We are proud to again be named a top real estate brand by The Lipsey Company,” said Brad Kreiger, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “This recognition is a testament to our colleagues’ dedication to their clients. For more than a century, the Cushman & Wakefield brand has stood the test of time, promising to help our clients drive progress through a constantly evolving environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4294977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $2.23 billion, with 227.28 million shares outstanding and 200.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 4294977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $19 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15.50 to $11, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.11.

How has CWK stock performed recently?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

