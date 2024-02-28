Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] is 3.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [NYSE: CPG] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.14. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Crescent Point Announces Q4 and Year-End 2023 Results Conference Call.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event via webcast. To join the call without operator assistance, participants may register online by entering their phone number to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed with operator assistance by dialing 1–888–390–0605. Participants will be able to take part in a question and answer session following management’s opening remarks through both the webcast dashboard and conference call line.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6625290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $4.47 billion, with 626.55 million shares outstanding and 580.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 6625290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Point Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -331.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]

The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.