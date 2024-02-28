Bumble Inc [BMBL] Is Currently 3.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.75%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Total Revenue in 2023 Increased 16% to $1,051.8 Million.

Full Year Bumble App Revenue Increased 22% to $844.8 Million.

Over the last 12 months, BMBL stock dropped by -43.96%. The one-year Bumble Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.3. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.80 billion, with 129.77 million shares outstanding and 100.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 6764584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.97.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.03, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc Fundamentals:

Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

BMBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bumble Inc posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL.

Bumble Inc [BMBL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.