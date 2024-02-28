Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $16

Bausch Health Companies Inc [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.74%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Bausch Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Fourth-Quarter revenues of $2.41 billion, up 10% on a Reported basis and up 4% on an Organic 1 basis.

Full-Year revenues of $8.76 billion, up 8% on a Reported basis and 7% on an Organic 1 basis.

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -4.08%. The one-year Bausch Health Companies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.37. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.35 billion, with 365.24 million shares outstanding and 356.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 5153545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BHC shares from 12 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc Fundamentals:

Bausch Health Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.