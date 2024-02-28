Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] Stock trading around $0.46 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.46%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Announces Record Preliminary 2023 Revenue of $153 Million, up 30% from 2022.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced its preliminary financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AULT stock dropped by -99.92%. The one-year Ault Alliance Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 100.0. The average equity rating for AULT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, AULT stock reached a trading volume of 116048112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $10487.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

AULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -27.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.12 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7135, while it was recorded at 0.4091 for the last single week of trading, and 113.2085 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Alliance Inc Fundamentals:

Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

AULT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ault Alliance Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AULT.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.