why Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.04

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] surged by $27.96 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $193.94. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:14 PM that Coinbase Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Coinbase Global Inc stock has also gained 7.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COIN stock has inclined by 77.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 163.29% and gained 11.51% year-on date.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $46.99 billion, with 195.19 million shares outstanding and 168.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.10M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 22355975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $165.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on COIN stock. On December 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 107 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 13.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 77.64.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 60.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.48, while it was recorded at 173.31 for the last single week of trading, and 98.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coinbase Global Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.