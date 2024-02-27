why Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.38

Butterfly Network Inc [NYSE: BFLY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 30.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Butterfly Network to Participate at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2024.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 5, 2024. Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial and Operations Officer will present at 9:10am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly investor website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10640504 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Butterfly Network Inc stands at 12.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.08%.

The market cap for BFLY stock reached $275.47 million, with 174.46 million shares outstanding and 149.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 10640504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BFLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has BFLY stock performed recently?

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.47. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 31.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0258, while it was recorded at 1.0711 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5103 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Butterfly Network Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.79 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

Earnings analysis for Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Butterfly Network Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFLY.

Insider trade positions for Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]

The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BFLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BFLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.