Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] is -30.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: NEPT] gained 15.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Neptune Puts Employees, Including Certain Key Executives, on Mandatory Unpaid Leave of Absence Beginning February 23, 2024.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEPT), today announced that it has placed certain employees on a mandatory unpaid leave of absence effective February 23, 2024 in connection with a rapid cost cutting and restructuring effort, as a result of the Company’s previously disclosed ongoing financial concerns.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Among the employees placed on mandatory leave are Michael Cammarata, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Wirt, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, both of whom are under employment contracts (the terms of which have been previously disclosed). Mr. Cammarata also concurrently resigned from the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and all other board positions at the Company’s subsidiaries and affiliates effective immediately. Mr. Cammarata is challenging his unpaid leave under the terms of his employment agreement, and there is a risk of dispute under existing employment agreements as a result of the announced temporary leaves.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.02K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 13051539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEPT shares is $877.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for NEPT stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4714, while it was recorded at 0.3759 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4224 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc posted -26.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -67.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]

The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.