Market cap of Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] reaches 43.74B – now what?

Manulife Financial Corp. [NYSE: MFC] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.22. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Manulife Closes Milestone Reinsurance Transaction with Global Atlantic.

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

February 22, 2024 – Manulife announced today that it has successfully closed the previously announced transaction1 to reinsure four blocks of legacy/low ROE business with Global Atlantic.

Manulife Financial Corp. stock has also loss -1.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFC stock has inclined by 27.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.08% and gained 9.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MFC stock reached $43.74 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 8595687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $26.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Manulife Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corp. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corp. go to 2.84%.

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.