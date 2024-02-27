Market Analysts see Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.36%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $22 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $149 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock dropped by -23.20%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.14. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.65 billion, with 455.90 million shares outstanding and 449.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 7214853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.70 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.