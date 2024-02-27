Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] stock Downgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $17

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 2:30 AM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Powering TELUS to Deliver Canada’s First 5G Open RAN Network.

HPE Infrastructure provides efficient, open and flexible connectivity across 3,000 sites throughout urban and rural communities.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced it is working with TELUS, which is building Canada’s first 5G open radio access network (Open RAN), by providing infrastructure across 3,000 sites. Once completed, the new TELUS Open RAN 5G network will provide instantaneously-responsive connectivity enhancing the customer experience with faster connectivity and mobile access.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Fundamentals:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

HPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 2.47%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.