First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $4.60. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM that First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2023, FY2023, Quarterly Dividend Payment and Deferral of Silver Sales.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2024) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The full version of the audited annual financial statements and the management’s discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.20 percent and weekly performance of 1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, AG reached to a volume of 6553615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.