Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] stock Initiated by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $125

Cardinal Health, Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.57%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:35 PM that Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company’s capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

About Cardinal HealthCardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock rose by 41.92%. The one-year Cardinal Health, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.21. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.82 billion, with 251.00 million shares outstanding and 241.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 5745088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $115.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-27-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.40, while it was recorded at 107.29 for the last single week of trading, and 95.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health, Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

CAH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health, Inc. posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc. go to 17.41%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.