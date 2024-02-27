Agenus Inc [AGEN] Is Currently 6.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.73. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Participate in Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Leerink Global Biopharma Conference on March 11th – 13th in Miami Beach, Florida. The fireside chat will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 11th.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

Agenus Inc stock has also gained 10.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has inclined by 6.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.45% and lost -12.37% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $276.78 million, with 381.50 million shares outstanding and 360.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 8362254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7073, while it was recorded at 0.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1348 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Institutional Ownership

