Treasure Global Inc [TGL] Stock trading around $0.06 per share: What’s Next?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.06. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Treasure Global Announces 1:70 Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq. There is no guarantee the Company will meet the minimum bid price requirement.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Treasure Global Inc stock has also loss -31.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGL stock has declined by -75.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.76% and lost -33.18% year-on date.

The market cap for TGL stock reached $4.13 million, with 69.24 million shares outstanding and 46.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 14603519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

TGL stock trade performance evaluation

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.10. With this latest performance, TGL shares dropped by -37.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0948, while it was recorded at 0.0738 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5211 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.