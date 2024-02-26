Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] Revenue clocked in at $44.71 million, down -68.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [NYSE: SQNS] slipped around -1.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, down -64.86%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 4:45 AM that Sequans at Mobile World Congress 2024.

New products include 5G NR and 5G RedCap.

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2024) – Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT connectivity solutions, will be showcasing its newest chips and modules along with new Sequans-powered customer devices at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, next week, February 26-29. Sequans’ extensive experience in cellular IoT is reflected in its comprehensive product portfolio, covering NB-IoT/LTE-M up to 5G NR, and in its advanced features, which include industry-leading low power consumption, support for integrated eSIM, and global deployment capability. Here is an overview of what you will see from Sequans in hall 5, stand 5H40.

Compared to the average trading volume of 118.21K shares, SQNS reached a trading volume of 12500156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQNS shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock. On August 01, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SQNS shares from 3 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SQNS stock performed recently?

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -69.13. With this latest performance, SQNS shares dropped by -68.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 7.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 9.23 for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8000, while it was recorded at 2.2922 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6495 for the last 200 days.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Earnings analysis for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequans Communications S.A ADR posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A ADR go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]

The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SQNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SQNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.