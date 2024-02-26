Seaport Research Partners lifts Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss -1.57% or -0.11 points to close at $6.91 with a heavy trading volume of 11947703 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 5:08 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 6.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.23M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 11947703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8.50 to $6.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.