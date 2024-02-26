Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] moved down -5.59: Why It’s Important

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] closed the trading session at $14.85. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Riot Platforms Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports Record Results, with $280.7 Million in Total Revenue, 6,626 Bitcoin Produced, and Record Hash Rate Capacity of 12.4 EH/s.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.01 percent and weekly performance of -10.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.93M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 18649633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $19.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Riot Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 47.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.06, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Platforms Inc posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -592.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 20.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.