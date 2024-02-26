Paramount Global [PARA] fell -24.21% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

The one-year PARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.15. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 11.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

PARA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Global posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.10%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.