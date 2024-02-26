Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Revenue clocked in at $7.53 billion, down -4.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $14.27. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community events:.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceTuesday, March 5, 202411:45 a.m. PST.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $334.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $350 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 16.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.11. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.09, while it was recorded at 308.88 for the last single week of trading, and 260.88 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 17.83%.

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.