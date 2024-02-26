Market cap of Tellurian Inc [TELL] reaches 516.98M – now what?

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] gained 1.23% or 0.01 points to close at $0.74 with a heavy trading volume of 41168258 shares. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 7:28 AM that Tellurian Reports 2023 Financial Results and Driftwood LNG Progress.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) reported its full year 2023 financial results today. During 2023, Tellurian took significant steps to advance the Driftwood LNG project, having driven over 14,000 piles at site and making progress on concrete foundations for critical equipment thus de-risking site construction. Tellurian also secured the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Certificate for the Company’s pipelines (Lines 200 and 300) and continued to advance the fabrication of Baker Hughes zero-emissions ICL compressors for the pipeline.

Subsequent to year end, Tellurian amended its senior secured notes and senior convertible notes to provide financial flexibility. While Tellurian provided additional collateral relating to the Driftwood Project until the repayment of the senior secured notes, this should not interfere with the commercialization or financing of the Driftwood Project and Tellurian expects that its improved near-term liquidity will enable a higher degree of engagement with potential counterparties and financing sources.

The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded -36.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.48M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 41168258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 44.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6622, while it was recorded at 0.8051 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0086 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tellurian Inc [TELL]

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.