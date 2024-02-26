Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.78. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 12:06 PM that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend and continues above-average targeted growth rate in dividends per share through at least 2026.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2022 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2024, off a 2022 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on Feb. 27, 2024.

The board also approved an updated dividend policy beyond 2024, which is expected to translate to a growth rate in dividends per share of roughly 10% per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base, which is expected to be $2.06 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10553260 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $116.54 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 10553260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $70.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 66.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.11, while it was recorded at 56.84 for the last single week of trading, and 64.37 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 7.81%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.